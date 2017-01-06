Macon’s Pedestrian Safety Review Board launches “Cross the Walk” campaign

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb’s pedestrian safety campaign is putting a kid friendly spin on safety and getting children excited to “Cross the Walk”.

On Friday, board members announced the launch of their campaign, calling drivers and pedestrians to do be more cautious on roads.

But you’re never too young for a lesson on cross walk ‘do’s’ and ‘don’t’s’–that is for students at M.A Evans Academy.

Students listened attentively at Macon-Bibb’s launch of the campaign.

Board member Violet Poe believes the sooner they’re introduced to safety measures, the better.

“If you can start at an early age, that will instill in their minds as they grow older the importance of using cross walks,” she said.

These are lessons being learned outside of the classroom.

“You’ve gotta hold hands and be careful,” said student Zoe Johnson

Poe says her background in education helped her understand how important the right approach is to teaching kids.

“I’m a former educator and I know that as you incorporate fun things into learning, students will be more prone to follow and really enjoy and get involved in what you’re trying to get them to do,” she continued.

That these helpful tips not only educate, but also make students feel good about being safe when crossing the street.

“Well my favorite thing was walking but it was a really great time and i had fun,” Zoe added.

They sang, they danced and left with a good lesson…all so they can talk the talk and ‘cross the walk’.

In addition to faculty teaching the kids a song about cross walk safety, board members will also be introducing their twin mascots “Peddy” and “Pedora” in the near future.

Board member Violet Poe says it’s their number one priority to see a real difference in the number of accidents involving pedestrians in Macon-Bibb.

For the last few years, between a quarter and a third of traffic fatalities, here in Macon, have been pedestrians. That’s nearly double the state and national average.

“You all will see a decrease in fatalities in 2017. This board is going to work very hard with this campaign to get that done,” she said.

But in spite of high numbers in the past, board members are optimistic about their new approach to helping Macon’s pedestrian citizens “arrive alive”.