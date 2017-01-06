Macon-Bibb prepares for light winter weather

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – “This right here is straight salt,” said Macon-Bibb Public Works Director Marvin Land as he stands next to a mound of salt out at the Macon-Bibb Public Works building.

Land has to think about salt spreader trucks nearly every year.

“This is actually one of our newer ones, and hopefully we won’t need it this year, but if we do we’re ready,” said Land.

He’s thinking he’s ready just in case this winter weather calls for it.

“I’ll have our on-call personnel monitoring everything tonight through tomorrow,” said Land.

Public works crews will check the roads themselves.

“They drive out on the roads with our trucks, and the first place they check are bridges,” said Land. “They tend to freeze over first.”

If they need to, they’ll load up the spreaders with a special mixture.

“What we do when we mix it into the hopper, we’ll put two four yard buckets of 89 stone in and then we’ll put a four yard bucket of salt on top of it for the mixture,” said Land. “That way the salt melts the ice and the stone gives you traction.”

Keeping a grip on the roads shouldn’t be too hard–but Macon-Bibb EMA director Spencer Hawkins still has good advice.

“If you don’t need to be out, if there’s no reason to go outside, stay inside and stay warm,” said Hawkins.

If you do that, the freezing temperatures should be bearable.

“Because of the cold weather and rain, there may be some intermittent power outages, but we’re not expecting any impacts–little to none here in Macon-Bibb,” said Hawkins.

So that trip to the store won’t be needed.

“The annual milk bread and eggs dash, unless you’re making some omelettes, you’re going to be okay,” said Hawkins.

