Economy Added 156,000 Jobs Last Month vs 178,000 Expected

An employee prepares a diesel engine for installation into a truck at the Mack Truck cab and vehicle assembly plant in Macungie, Pennsylvania. Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The final report of 2016 also comes as the U.S. prepares for what could be a significant shift ahead. President-elect Donald Trump has promised aggressive fiscal measures including tax cuts and higher domestic spending to pull the economy out of the steady but below-trend gains it has seen during Barack Obama’s eight years as president.

The Fed in December enacted its first interest rate hike in a year and is expected to increase as many as three times in 2017. The jobs report is a key component for central bank policymakers.