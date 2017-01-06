Artist unveils art for Ruth Hartley Mosely fundraiser

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon based artist, Daniel Montoute, unveiled his latest piece of artwork and it’s all for a good cause. Montoute painted a portrait of Ruth Hartley Mosley, which will be showcased and auctioned off at the “Spring 626: Visions of Hope” art exhibit.

The fundraiser is in efforts to preserve the Ruth Hartley Mosley Memorial Center. Montoute says he wants to use his art honor all of the work Hartley did for the community.

“Expanding on everything that’s left by her, for us, now it’s our duty to and social obligation to that to the next step,” said Montoute.

The art exhibit takes place February 3rd at the Ruth Hartley Mosley Memorial Center (626 Spring St.) from 6 PM -8 PM. Tickets will be five dollars and can be purchased on January 9th. To buy your tickets call (478) 742-6409 or e-mail gm626@att.net.