Advice for starting a business in 2017

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re thinking about chasing your dream and starting up a small business in the new year, Macon could be a good place to do so!

Pat Topping, Senior Vice President of the Macon Economic Development Commission stopped by the 41NBC studio with some advice. He says right now the economy is strong, and Macon is a strong city for industry and business.

Topping says the Macon Chamber of Commerce is a great resource for entrepreneurs. The Chamber offers business planning, networking and advice for people wanting to start a business. Topping considers it a one-stop-shop.

To visit their website, go to https://maconchamber.com/.