Thursday Winter Weather Update

Good Thursday evening,

We’ve got a pretty nice evening right now across Middle GA, but changes are on the way through Saturday. Right now we are keeping an eye on both gulf moisture and arctic air expected to move into the region by Friday and Saturday.

Right now, through Friday we will start the day with rain off and on across Middle GA. Don’t expect much of a warm up with temperatures making it into the mid-40’s, but we will quickly see cold air moving into areas of North GA . The Atlanta metro area will see the changeover first from rain (possibly freezing rain) to snow overnight Friday.

During the early morning hours Saturday Middle GA can expect to see a wintery mix transitioning to an all snow event mainly before 10AM.

Right now most of our area is not expecting much in the way of snow, but could see around 1/2″-1″ with most of the counties getting a dusting of snow.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Monroe County from 4PM Friday-1PM Saturday.