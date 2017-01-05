South Girds for 'Historic' Winter Storm: 'Go to the Grocery Store Now'

A forecast map shows expected snow levels Saturday morning across the South. National Weather Service

Freezing rain is “the big story here,” said Kait Parker, a meteorologist for

The Weather Channel. “That’s a huge concern for us because that is the most dangerous and deadly type of winter weather.”

The National Weather Service predicted conditions that even it called seemingly implausible in North Carolina, where Gov.-elect Roy Cooper canceled most of the weekend’s inauguration ceremonies in Raleigh, including the traditional inaugural parade.

The heaviest snow is expected north of a line along Interstate 64 from Chatham County through Raleigh and Rocky Mount, forecasters said. South and east of that line will get a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

“So counter-intuitively, this area could see a reduction in snowfall totals but an increase in potential impacts due to very poor travel conditions as a result of the possible freezing rain,” the weather service said.

The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro said it will be closed all weekend for the safety and welfare of its animals and guests alike.”

At Burke Brothers Hardware in Raleigh, the state capital, frantic shoppers have “cleaned us out more or less so far,” Jeff Hastings, an employee at the store, told

NBC station WRAL.

Stuart Davis, who works at Briggs Hardware in Raleigh agreed that the snow will be “good for business.”

All day Thursday, people have been calling “asking if we have sleds, ice melt and snow shovels,” he told the station.

Meanwhile, in Clemson, South Carolina, the folks in charge of Clemson University’s marching band were huddling Thursday to figure whether and how the band will make it to Tampa, Florida, for the Tigers’ college football national championship game Monday against the University of Alabama.

The band is making the 575-mile journey by in buses able to accommodate all of its instruments and equipment. It was scheduled to depart on Saturday.

“I want to be absolutely safe, doing the right thing,” Mark Spede, director of the Tiger Band, told

NBC station WYFF of Greenville. “So it’s just a little bit of added stress that I wish I didn’t have right now.”