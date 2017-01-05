Sisters Kicked Off Flight Missed Dying Dad's Final Moments

Sisters are kicked off plane while trying to visit their dying father.

These two sisters say they were kicked off plane while trying to visit their dying father. NBC News

Hartman said her sister told the flight attendant, “You’re being rude. Our father is dying — you’re being rude and you need to show some compassion.”

The flight attendant responded, “You need to leave your personal problems off the plane,” according to Baker.

Hartman then said, “You might consider getting a different kind of job if you can’t be more compassionate.”

After that comment, the flight attendant said she was going to call the pilot. Police and other airport officials were called onto the plane and the siblings were told they had to get off the flight, Hartman said.

“I knew I was not going to see my dad then. I was begging all the way out the plane and it was very humiliating, now that I look back, but I was in shock, and I was saying, ‘could you please let me go see my dad. Please, he’s dying,'” she said.

Allegiant Air told NBC News it was investigating the matter.

“At Allegiant we rely on our crew members to provide and oversee a safe environment for every passenger, on every flight,” the airline said in a statement. “We expect that authority to be exercised both judiciously and consistently, with empathy and with good judgment. We take this customer feedback seriously and are in the process of conducting an investigation into what occurred.”

A passenger who claims to have been on same flight as the sisters posted a video on YouTube about the episode, criticizing the airline.

Image: Debbie Hartman and Tricia Baker's father.

