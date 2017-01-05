Obama Won't Say Whether He'll Pardon Ex-Illinois Governor

In a one-on-one interview Thursday with NBC 5 political editor Carol Marin, President Obama defended his eight years in office, voiced pain over the violence in Chicago’s streets and commented on questions about a commutation for Rod Blagojevich.

It was Obama’s first interview with a Chicago news reporter in his eight years in office. Marin met the president in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House.

They began with news of the day about his intelligence briefing regarding Russian hacking.

Is there a reason that Americans should be concerned about the tension that exists between the intelligence committee and the president elect?

As the days tick down, the Obama White House is working overtime to preserve a legacy of eight years that includes health care, the economy and civil rights in the face a Republican Congress and new president.

What part of your legacy is going to require the fiercest fight to defend?

The president also talked about the violence that permeates some Chicago neighborhoods.

You care about blood in the street and since you’ve left there’s been more blood on the streets of Chicago. I was at Hyde Park Academy when you gave arguably one of your most impassioned speeches and yet it’s worse now than when you were there. Why?

And in a story that is as long as the Obama presidency itself, he declined a specific answer about a commutation for Rod Blagojevich.

Rod Blagojevich wants you to commute him. Will you?

