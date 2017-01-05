Man shot while walking on Greter Street

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was shot while walking on Greter Street at Antioch Road.

David Chapman told investigators two men came up to him and demanded money. The 63-year-old ran away, then one of the suspects shot him.

Chapman is in stable condition.

He could only describe one of the males as being short and dark skinned. No clothing description. Chapman is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information should call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.