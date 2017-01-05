Man driving truck sought for Macon construction site thefts

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man suspected of stealing from two South Bibb County construction sites.

Surveillance video captured the man driving a green, 1999 Ford Ranger with black rims and tag SAC2103.

The suspect was captured on camera allegedly driving away from a construction site after stealing ladders.

Investigators say the truck has also been reported as suspicious in residential areas around Bibb County.

If you see this vehicle in your neighborhood or around a construction site report it immediately to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

