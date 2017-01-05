Former NFL Player checks out Pleasant Hill progress

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The mitigation plan for Macon’s Pleasant Hill Community is making progress.

An Atlanta-based company relocated a home Thursday. This is the second of seven homes that will be moved.

Former NFL player, Tony Gilbert was there to see the changes made in a neighborhood he knows well.

“I know a lot of people in this area, grew up with a lot of them; A lot of great friends with a lot of people who grew up in this area,” Gilbert says.

Gilbert graduated from Central High School, went to the University of Georgia, and onto the NFL.

He heard about the changes, and was happy his neighbors are part of the project.

“It’s good that Macon his brought this program and gave these a guys a second chance. It’s good for them because they have been very intentional about finding work,” he continues.

Workers are learning the fundamentals on building houses.

Project Manager John McGhee says,”The ones we’ve had so far are catching on real good. They’re willing to work, that’s the most important thing. As long as they’re willing to work, I can show them what to do.”

Erion Smith has been working with the group since the beginning of the project. He says,”I feel great to help my own community look better. At the same time, that’s something I dreamed about you know growing up as a kid seeing everything in the community look better.”

Tony Gilbert adds this is a great opportunity for people in the community to help the community as well as serve as an example for future generations to come.

“I think it’s also good for young black males. They’re going to see guys actually out working. when they’re getting out of school, they’re going to see guys that look like them and they’re working,” Gilbert explains.

“Just because Tony put his stamp on it, let’s me know I’m doing the right thing,” says Stacy Jones who has also been working with the group.

The Penniman House, which was the childhood home of artist Little Richard is being relocated and rehabilitated.

The demolition work should finish at the beginning of February.