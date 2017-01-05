Child recovering after being attacked by three dogs

KNOXVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three dogs have been euthanized after biting a Crawford County five-year-old. The sheriff’s office says it happened Tuesday in the backyard of a house on Sonja Drive near Blasingame Road.

According to reports, the dogs were inside a fence that joined the property where the attack took place. There was an opening in the fence that the dogs used to get out. The child’s grandmother heard her grandchild screaming and when she went outside, she saw three dogs attacking her grandchild.

The child is recovering from injuries to the face, shoulder, and leg.

The dogs have been taken to the Georgia Public Health Lab in Atlanta for testing.

