Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday is quickly approaching and Macon-Bibb county is preparing to celebrate. Ten different organizations, including the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission,  will be hosting a variety events to celebrate.

Commissioner, Elaine Lucas says the events are more than just a celebration.

They are to, “To remind people that they have a history a of brave people who did a lot a things and who deserve to be studied who deserve to emulated,” Lucas said.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission has been keeping Dr. King’s history alive throughout Macon-Bibb for fifteen years.

Macon-Bibb county has a list of scheduled events on it’s website maconbibb.us/mlk/.

The first event, Gospel Jubilee day, will kick off Sunday, January 8th at 2:30 PM at Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.

