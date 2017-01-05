Cat Of The Week: Penny

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Penny is your Cat Of The Week this week.

She is small and about two or three years old. Penny is calm and quiet.

Deborah Reddish, from Kitty City Cat Rescue stopped by the 41NBC studio to introduce Penny. Reddish says Penny would be best for a quiet home without young children.

There is also a special discount going on at KCCR right now. Seniors can adopt older cats for just $20!

If you want to adopt Penny or one of the other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, head to their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799.