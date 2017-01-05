Ocmulgee Brew Pub is brewing up something special for Middle Georgia and beer lovers

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – At the Ocmulgee Brew Pub on Third Street in downtown something cold, refreshing and uniquely Macon is now on tap.

Kaitlynn Kressin owns the Ocmulgee Brew Pub, she said, “We make four beers of our own that we will have on tap year round as well as to seasonal beers that will that will rotate quarterly.”

And the food here looks delicious and people are eating it up.

Kressin told 41NBC, “We make everything in house. We actually grind our own meat daily and cut all of our fries and we make really great salads.”

People are moving into downtown Macon, new places to live are being built and businesses just like the Ocmulgee Brew Pub are opening. According to Main Street Macon, within the last year 10 new businesses set up shop. At the Ampersand Arts Guild Hall you can get coffee and check out an art gallery. The Office on Poplar Street is an ultra sharp, hip, modern-looking work sharing space. LaDDa Bistro on Cherry Street serves up some fantastic Thai food.

Steven Fulbright, Main Street Macon said, “Small businesses micro enterprises provide the bulk of jobs in the country. So we want to bring those innovative jobs to downtown Macon it’s important to capture that.”

Back at the Ocmulgee Brew Pub the customers say the four mainstay beers and the others are the perfect mixture of water, hops, yeast and grain.

Jack Branan lives in Macon, he said, “I had a flight of beer it was really good. I was amazed how smooth and delicious all the different beers were.”

Grab a bite, or a growler to go, daytime or under the cover of night Macon is truly becoming a city that rocks and business owners are investing big money to create something special.

Main Street Macon says there are more than 600 businesses in downtown and about 700 people live in the central business district.