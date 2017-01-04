University of Georgia President visits Macon to discuss community outreach

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A special guest visited the Macon-Bibb County Government Center Wednesday afternoon.

Jere Morehead, the president of the University of Georgia (UGA), stopped by to have a talk with Mayor Robert Reichert and other local officials.

The main topic on hand was a discussion on the impact the university’s community service and outreach programs have had on the area. Specifically, the help of UGA’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government provided during the city and county’s recent consolidation.

Morehead said that one of the main points of his visit was to emphasize the importance of the university’s efforts to support local communities statewide.

“The University of Georgia exists across the entire state. We support communities through our small business administration, through our Carl Vinson Institute,” continued Morehead. “And support the economic development of this state.”

“Don’t think city. Don’t think county. Think community,” quoted Mayor Reichert, a phrase he took to heart when discussing the need for any community to remove artificial boundaries.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to continue to work together toward hopeful progress.

“We learned today that [Macon-Bibb County] are going to continue visioning,” Morehead added. “And we look forward to continuing to support the Macon community as they revise the plan and look toward future goals and aspirations.”