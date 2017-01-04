Trump Taps Jay Clayton, Wall Street Lawyer, as SEC Chairman Pick

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump talks with reporters between meetings on Dec. 28, 2016 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Don Emmert / AFP – Getty Images

Clayton, who has worked on high-profile initial public offerings, including that of Alibaba Group, met with Trump last month. He is a partner at Sullivan & Cromwell, who specializes in public and private mergers and offerings. Clayton has also advised several high-net-worth families regarding their investments.

Debra Wong Yang, a former U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, was reportedly among those under consideration to head the agency, which polices Wall Street. The agency had been headed by Mary Jo White under President

Barack Obama. White is slated to depart at the end of Obama’s term.

Activist investor

Carl Icahn, who was tapped by Trump to be special advisor on regulation, interviewed the potential SEC candidates, according to Reuters.

Clayton thanked the president-elect for the opportunity to serve, and said, if confirmed, will work with key stakeholders in financial systems to provide investors and companies with confidence to invest in the U.S.

“We will carefully monitor our financial sector, as we set policy that encourages American companies to do what they do best: create jobs,” Clayton said in a statement.