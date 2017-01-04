Tips for being financially stable and managing a budget in 2017

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Deciding to be financially stable is a smart and rewarding New Year’s resolution.
Daquanis Harvey, financial well-being coach with Operation HOPE stopped by the 41NBC studio to give some tips on creating and managing a budget. Operation HOPE offers free financial advice and help to those who need it.
- Know your net income. (After tax income)
- Know your expenses—one way is to track your expenses for 1 to 2 months.
- Set both long term and short term goals.
- Prioritize and hold yourself accountable—night outings and weekend trips might sound like fun but they will quickly derail you from your financial plans.
- Work with a partner.
- Save—no budget plan works without a savings plan included.
- Take advantage of budgeting tools. (Ex. learnvest.com, Mint.com)
- Stick to it. We weren’t born with the gift to manage our finances, it’s a learned skill.
For more information, visit http://www.maconbibb.us/tag/operation-hope/.