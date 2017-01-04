Tips for being financially stable and managing a budget in 2017

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Deciding to be financially stable is a smart and rewarding New Year’s resolution.

Daquanis Harvey, financial well-being coach with Operation HOPE stopped by the 41NBC studio to give some tips on creating and managing a budget. Operation HOPE offers free financial advice and help to those who need it.

Know your net income. (After tax income) Know your expenses—one way is to track your expenses for 1 to 2 months. Set both long term and short term goals. Prioritize and hold yourself accountable—night outings and weekend trips might sound like fun but they will quickly derail you from your financial plans. Work with a partner. Save—no budget plan works without a savings plan included. Take advantage of budgeting tools. (Ex. learnvest.com, Mint.com) Stick to it. We weren’t born with the gift to manage our finances, it’s a learned skill.

For more information, visit http://www.maconbibb.us/tag/operation-hope/.