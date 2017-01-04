Sister Hoping for Answers in Sister's 1971 Disappearance

Starr Lara and her older sister Jamie Grissim in 1964, seven years before Jamie vanished. JamieGrissim.com

When asked if she has forgiven Forrest for his believed involvement, Starr is equally as clear. “Yes I have forgiven him. He killed his own life in a way,” she said. “The one thing that I can’t forgive him for is for withholding the truth.”

Forrest has not been charged in connection with Jamie’s disappearance or any of the murders for which authorities suspect him.

Jamie’s case remains open and active, according to police.

Although 45 years have passed since that chilly December morning, Starr is determined as ever to bring Jamie home.

The details of her sister haven’t faded away; Jamie’s love for rock music, her “beautiful” poetry, her cursive handwriting, or that she loved chewing on lemons.

But most of all, Starr remembers Jamie’s love. “She was the best big sister ever,” Starr told Dateline. “I love her.”

If you have any information regarding Jamie’s case, please contact the Clark County Sherriff’s Office at (360) 397-2024.

You can also visit the website

jamiegrissim.com, run by Jamie’s sister Starr, for more information.