Pursuing higher education at Wesleyan in 2017

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There are a few New Year’s resolutions more valuable then pursuing a degree in higher education.

Mr. Ranard Mattox, Director of Evening and Graduate Enrollment at Wesleyan says attaching the letters “M.B.A” to your name is worth the work.

Mattox offers an 18-month Executive Master of Business Administration Program covering a wide range of business related topics to get you a master’s degree. There are also study abroad opportunities.

The course begins in February, so if you’re interested, send in an application online!

For more information, visit http://www.wesleyancollege.edu/academics/graduate/emba/.

