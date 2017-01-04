Pot Advocates to Hand Out Joints at Trump Inauguration

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

A group of marijuana legalization advocates plan to hand out thousands of joints during President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. 

Pro-marijuana organization DCMJ will begin distributing the 4,200 joints at 8 a.m. on Jan. 20 on the west side of Dupont Circle. The participants will then walk to the National Mall. 

At four minutes and 20 seconds into Trump’s speech, DCMJ founder Adam Eidinger says protesters will light up. 

He says the giveaway is legal as long as it’s done on District of Columbia land. Those smoking on federal land risk arrest. 

‘Late Night’: Dr. Gupta on Medical Marijuana Benefits

[NATL] 'Late Night’: Dr. Sanjay Gupta Thinks Denying Patients Medicinal Marijuana Is Immoral

Eidinger says the group wants to send a message that the federal government should legalize cannabis. 

Marijuana advocates are concerned about what actions attorney general nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama would take on the issue. Sessions has previously spoken out against marijuana legalization.

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago
Copyright Associated Press
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Across The Nation
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
2017 In Chicago Shaping Up to Be Like 2016 — Deadly
Read More»
Across The Nation
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Dylann Roofs Speaks for First Time at Murder Trial
Read More»
Pursuing higher education at Wesleyan in 2017
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Pursuing higher education at Wesleyan in 2017
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»