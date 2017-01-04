NYC Train Derails at Rush Hour Injuring 103 Commuters

What to Know A Long Island Rail Road train derailed at track 6 at Brooklyn’s Atlantic Terminal at the height of Wednesday’s morning rush

103 people were hurt, though fire officials said their injuries were considered minor; some were taken to hospitals for evaluation

The cause of the derailment is under investigation; photos showed the train tipped at an angle and the platform filling with smoke

A Long Island Rail Road train derailed at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn at the height of Wednesday’s morning rush, injuring more than 100 people and riddling the track area with shattered glass and debris.

Officials say 103 people were hurt when the train from Far Rockaway struck the bumping block at the terminal’s track 6 around 8:30 a.m. The train went up and over the block; the impact knocked the wheels of the first car and one other axle off the rails, MTA Chairman Tom Prendergast said at the scene.

“Obviously the train is supposed to stop short of the bumping block,” Prendergast, who days ago announced his intent to retire in the upcoming weeks, said. “It did not do that.”

The train was coming in at a fairly low rate of speed — somewhere around 15 mph, perhaps — at the time of the crash. Several passengers complained of neck and back injuries after the accident. Some people were carried away on stretchers; others were sitting outside the train holding ice packs to their heads. Gov. Cuomo said it appears the worst injury is a possible broken leg.

“This is a relatively minor accident,” Cuomo said. “Luckily … all things considered, this was a relatively minor accident.”

Mayor de Blasio was at an NYPD crime statistics briefing and did not appear at the crash site. About three hours after the crash, his office tweeted “Our thoughts are w/ all aboard this morning’s LIRR derailment.”

The condition of the train engineer wasn’t immediately clear, and it wasn’t known when authorities expected to be able to question the person.

The NTSB tweeted investigators were en route to the scene, and the Federal Railroad Administration confirmed as well that federal investigators were en route.

Pictures on social media showed the train tipped slightly at an angle. The platform also appeared to be smoky as emergency personnel flooded the scene.

FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Daniel Donoghue said first responders faced a difficult task, with about 600 to 700 people packed on the derailed train.

“When we got here a lot of people had fallen because the train actually went through the final bumper and went through a small room in the area at the end of the track,” Donoghue said. “A rail actually pierced the bottom of the train, it was fortunate we didn’t have more severe injuries.”

Aerial NYPD photos showed traffic at a virtual standstill outside the terminal all morning amid a massive emergency presence; buses that normally use the area were detoured. But at 11:36 a.m., LIRR tweeted that service was on or close to schedule in and out of Atlantic Terminal.

Passengers described the train pulling into the station, followed by a crash and a loud boom, after which the train’s doors opened.

“I don’t know, all I remember is being on the floor,” one visibly shaken woman who had been on the train told NBC 4 New York between tears.

The derailment comes about four months after an NJ Transit train crashed into the Hoboken Terminal in New Jersey, killing a woman on the platform and injuring about 100 other people.

A preliminary federal report on the Hoboken crash said the five-car train accelerated from 8 to 21 mph — more than twice the speed limit — as it approached the end of the track Sept. 29, before the emergency brake was engaged in the final second. Engineer Thomas Gallagher, who later was found to be suffering from sleep apnea, told investigators he had no memory of the train speeding up. That investigation is ongoing.