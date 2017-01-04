New Dooly Co. Board of Education member aims to spread positivity

VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – “What’s best for the kids–that’s what everybody wants,” said Dooly Co. parent John Sherrer.

Parents want their kids to have a good education.

“We live in Vienna, which is in Dooly County, but we send our kids to the Crisp Co. school system,” said Sherrer.

Vienna resident John Sherrer is no different.

“Crisp County schools has a much better rating as far as the academics go in the state and test scores,” said Sherrer.

He made the best choice for his family–which didn’t include Dooly County schools.

“What’s more important?” said Sherrer. “To do what’s easier for us, which is to send them here to school where we already pay school taxes and all that, right here close to the house, or you could send them to the Crisp Co. School System where they get better ratings.”

It’s up to the new members of the Dooly Co. Board of Education, like Michael Bowers, to make the system better.

“With all the things that had been going on, and all of the negative publicity going around about our school system, I was anxious to help in any way I could,” said Bowers.

He’s one of three new appointed members Governor Deal put in place after the state said the last board was ineffective.

“As members of the Board, the board and the superintendent, we need to sit down and evaluate the system stem to stern and see what changes need to be made,” said Bowers.

He served on the board from 1991 to 2002, and hopes parents will understand the board needs a little time.

“Those group dynamics that we’ll go through, the forming, storming and performing stages we’ll go through those and we ask them to be patient,” said Bowers.

Sherrer’s interested to see what’s going to happen.

“Me and my wife would even consider sending our kids here if we could see an improvement in the academics of our school system,” said Sherrer.