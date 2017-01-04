Museum of Arts and Sciences using Knight Foundation grant to fund kid friendly project.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation is drawing its attention to arts programs around Macon by giving support to many projects this year.

The foundation announced its plan to donate $200,000 to various institutions around the city. Among those included, is the Museum of Arts and Sciences.

The museum was awarded $25,000 toward a project of their choosing. They plan to build a 15 by 15 foot climbing structure on site. Director, Susan Welsh told 41NBC she’s most thrilled about pooling together resources locally to make it happen.

“We’re just so excited about a project that has pulled together a whole team of artists and engineers,” said Welsh.

The structure will serve as a play area for children visiting the museum and hopefully attract more usage of the running trail on site.

The museum has already contacted Macon-based company Georgia Artisans who are working on the design.

Georgia Artisan owner, Andrew Eck, says they’re in the process of finalizing materials to use for the structure. They expect it to be complete some time in February.