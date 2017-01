MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cervical cancer was the topic of Medical Monday this week.

It’s a tumor that forms in the lowest part of a woman’s uterus.

Dr. David McCintosh, gynecologic oncologist with Navicent Health says if your genital area is bleeding abnormally or you feel irregular pain, you should be checked out by a doctor.

Fortunately, the tumor can be prevented by PAP smear screening and a HPV vaccine.