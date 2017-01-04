Huge System Buries Much of West Under Snow and Rain

The Northwest Avalanche Center issued a ‘considerable’ avalanche threat alert from the Canadian border through Washington state to just south of Portland, Oregon. Northwest Avalanche Center

Northern California, where mountain areas were already under as much as 4 feet of snow from December storms, wasn’t being spared, either.

Soda Springs, a resort community of 81 people near Donner Pass, reported 2½ feet of new snow Wednesday. And Mount Shasta Ski Park, which got 20 inches of new snow, was forced to close Wednesday as power failed across the park,

NBC station KNVN of Chico reported.

Interstate 80 was closed in both directions near Colfax and Truckee as state crews worked to clear numerous accidents Wednesday afternoon.

The state Transportation Department said the interstate wouldn’t reopen until at least midnight.

And it’s not expected to stop for a while. A Pacific weather pattern was creating a series of what meteorologists call “atmospheric rivers” — basically, narrow streams of concentrated moisture in the sky — that are expected to wash over the West into early next week.

The National Weather Service said “significant flooding” was expected across northern and central parts of the state by the weekend, and it issued a flash flood watch for the California Sierra and foothills all the way through next Monday.

Transportation was chaotic across many states. More than 430 arrivals and departures were canceled or delayed Wednesday at Denver International Airport — and more than 60 flights scheduled for Thursday had already been pre-emptively canceled.

In Idaho, snow created such hazardous conditions that schools in Boise, West Ada and Nampa were closed,

NBC station KTVB of Boise reported.

The Ada County Sheriff’s office reported 105 slide-offs, 91 stalled or stuck vehicles and 65 crashes on county roads — just by 5 p.m. Nine of the crashes resulted in injuries, which weren’t detailed.

While the weather is creating a sodden mess, “this is actually really good news for the California drought,” said Ari Sarsalari, a meteorologist for The Weather Channel. “Not only are they getting some rain from this storm, but also that snowpack is really piling up on top of the Sierras.”

The Sierra Nevada snowpack provides about a third of California’s water drinking and farming water when it melts in the spring. But five years of sustained drought have reduced the snowpack to half its usual size,

the state Department of Water Resources reported this week.