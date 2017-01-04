Dylann Roofs Speaks for First Time at Murder Trial

Victim families during the hearing. Art Lien

The opening statement was the first time Roof had commented while on trial for the June 17, 2015 massacre at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. Roof confessed to the killings in a videotaped interview with federal agents, which was played at the guilt phase of his trial. Throughout those proceedings, Roof sat stone-faced and quiet.

Roof’s statement followed opening remarks from Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathan Williams, who argued that his killings of nine black people who’d invited him to study the Bible with them called out for the death penalty.

“The defendant didn’t stop after one person or two or four or five. He killed nine people,” Williams said. “And for that this case is worse. It is worse because of the reason he killed them, because of the color of their skin, because he thought they were less people.”

Williams said the government’s case for execution would focus on Roof’s racist motives, the impact of the killings, and his lack of remorse, apparent in his jailhouse writings.

Williams read aloud portions of a journal Roof kept after his arrest: “I do not regret what I did. I am not sorry,” and, “I have not shed a tear for the innocent people I killed.”

Williams also showed the jury pictures of each of the victims, whom he called “pillars of the community”: the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, 41; the Rev. Daniel Simmons, 74; Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, 45; Depayne Middleton-Doctor, 49; Cynthia Hurd, 54; Myra Thompson, 59; Ethel Lance, 70; Susie Jackson, 87; and Tywanza Sanders, 26.

Williams talked about how each of their deaths affected their loved ones.

Many of those relatives will testify at the trial, which is expected to last about 10 days.

“You will hear tears shed in this courtroom by the families of the good people this defendant killed,” Williams said. “And when you see tears, know that this defendant thinks it is worth it.”

The government first called Pinckney’s widow, Jennifer, who described their courtship, marriage and raising two daughters. The recollections were accompanied by photos, including some that showed him preaching at Emanuel and as a South Carolina state senator. Observers and jurors laughed at some of the funnier memories, and drew hushed at sadder ones, including the widow’s recounting of one daughter’s insisting on attending dance classes soon after the shootings.

“My daddy’s always gonna be with me,” she recalled their daughter telling her. “So I wanna go to dance.”