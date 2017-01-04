Dylann Roof Speaks for First Time at Murder Trial

Victim families during the hearing. Art Lien

Pinckney described accompanying her husband to Emanuel on the day of the shooting. She was in a study with one of their daughters when she heard gunshots, including one that pierced a wall. Picnkney said her daughter asked, “Momma, is Daddy gonna die?”

Not long after, Pinckney heard Roof’s voice from the shooting scene.

“I’m not crazy,” Roof said, according to Pinckney. “I have to do this.”

She called 911. A recording of the call was played in court. Pinckney heard her voice asking an officer if her husband was dead. She looked down and cried.

Pinckney then described giving her daughters the terrible news.

“It was tough to tell a 6-year-old and an 11-year-old that their daddy was dead,” she said. “Especially since earlier that day we were talking and laughing.”

Those watching in the courtroom, including victim’s relatives and some members of the jury, appeared to follow along in Pinckney’s emotional journey. They laughed with her more jovial memories, and grew somber with the sadder ones.

There was also anger, including a small outburst during Roof’s brief but unorthodox opening statement.

It was the first time Roof commented with any substance during the trial. During the guilt phase last month, he sat stone-faced and quiet, even when the jury was shown a video of his confession to federal agents.

Roof, standing at a podium, told the jury that his lawyers had forced him to undergo competency hearings, which ended with a judge allowing the trial to proceed. He said he didn’t want them arguing that he was mentally unfit during the trial’s final phase.

“So you can say, ‘What’s the point?'” Roof continued, standing at a podium. “And the point is that I’m not going to lie to you.”

As he spoke in a voice barely audible, the relative of one victim walked out of the courtroom and muttered, “Stupid.” Two other women followed her out.