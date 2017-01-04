2017 In Chicago Shaping Up to Be Like 2016 — Deadly

The first fatal shooting was reported at 4:25 a.m. when two men were killed on the North Side in a neighborhood called Uptown. They died in the 4600 block of North Broadway and the circumstances of their demise were not immediately available.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified them as Maurice Delaney Sr., 38, and 31-year-old Ali Mohamed.

The third fatality of the new year was identified as 39-year-old John Warship, who was found shot at 5:55 a.m. Sunday on West Monroe St. on the West Side of the city, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Chicago’s tragic tally of shooting deaths last year was more than New York City and Los Angeles combined.

New York City recorded 334 homicides in 2016, according to NYPD data obtained by the Associated Press. And there were 294 homicides in the city of Los Angeles last year.

While Chicago has some of the toughest gun laws in the country, the Chicago Police Department found that

half the guns they seized found their way into the city from just across the border in Indiana and other states like Mississippi, where buying weapons is much easier.

The

vast majority of the Chicago homicides happened in poor, gang-infiltrated neighborhoods like Austin on the West Side and Englewood on the South Side — far from the glittering towers of Michigan Avenue and the gentrified neighborhoods in and around The Loop.

Most of the victims, according to the medical examiner’s office, were black men.

As a result, most Chicagoans aren’t touched by the tragedy. So on Saturday, hundreds of people marched through the city’s downtown carrying three-foot crosses engraved with the names of homicide victims.

“This is a

Chicago problem,” said the Rev. Michael Pfleger, an activist priest who has been demanding that city hall take steps to stop the scourge of violence. “The reason we’re on Michigan Avenue is because this is a Chicago problem. And until everybody in Chicago decides it’s their problem, we’re not going to end it.”

As deadly as 2016 was, it’s been worse in Chicago. There were 928 homicides in 1991, 943 in 1992, 855 in 1993, and 941 in 1994, according to

statistics compiled by police.