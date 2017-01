MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is dead after her SUV collided with a tractor trailer on Shurling Dr. in Macon Monday night.

Bibb deputies responded to the accident near Norris St around 10:45 p.m.

Rosheba Norwood, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

Deputies say wet road conditions could have played a factor. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.