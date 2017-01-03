Video Shows School Officer Throwing Girl to Ground

A North Carolina school resource officer was on administrative leave Tuesday after he was videotaped throwing a teenage girl to the ground, authorities said.

The girl was being checked for possible injuries at a hospital after the incident Tuesday morning at Rolesville High School, about 15 miles northeast of Raleigh, her mother told NBC News.

Eight seconds of video posted to Twitter shows the resource officer — identified by police as Ruben De Los Santos, a five-year veteran of the Rolesville Police Department — picking up the girl and dropping her to the floor before ushering her away from the scene.

The American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina called the video, which quickly went viral, a “disturbing use of force … that should never be used against kids in schools.” But the circumstances leading up the incident remained unclear early Tuesday evening.

Mayor Frank Eagles told NBC News that there is body camera video of the confrontation, which hasn’t been released, but that he had few other details. At a news briefing Tuesday night, police confirmed the officer’s name and said the State Bureau of Investigation had been called in to review the episode.

The Wake County Public School System said it was aware of the video and was cooperating with the investigation.

The girl’s mother told NBC station WRAL of Raleigh that her daughter — whom NBC News isn’t identifying because she’s a minor and the facts of the incident are unclear — was trying to break up a fight among other students when the officer confronted her.

“When I’m looking at this video, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, this cannot be happening to my child,’ because I was just up at the school and they didn’t even tell me what happened to her,” the girl’s mother said.

