Two men busted for committing armed robberies in Monroe County

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested of two of the three suspects accused of committing an armed robbery in Monroe County on December 18th, 2016, at the Marathon Gas Station located at 2880 Johnstonville Road.

On Thursday, December 22nd, 2016, at approximately 7:20 P.M., the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported armed robbery at the C&B gas station located at 402 Fredonia Church Road near Barnesville, Georgia. During their investigation, Lamar County investigators determined that the suspects appeared to be the same individuals who committed the above-mentioned Monroe County robbery of the Marathon Gas Station on December 18th. The suspects also appeared to use the same vehicle used during the December 18th robbery.

Based on these developments and additional leads, all three suspects were identified and the vehicle used during the robberies was located. On Friday, December 23rd, 2016, two of the three suspects were apprehended and taken into custody in Clayton County, Georgia. 33 year old Demarcio Hernandez Stodghill, and 25 year old Deontavious Rodrico White, were arrested and charged with the Lamar County armed robbery.

Authorities are searching for 31 year old Emmanuel Durell Johnson, Georgia resident, with a height of 5’09” and weight of 200 pounds, is still on the run. The vehicle used in both robberies, a gold 2004 Honda Pilot, was located and impounded for evidence.

All three suspects await the following charges for the December 18th robbery in Monroe County: Armed Robbery; Aggravated Assault; Possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes/felonies; Battery; and Possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Both Stodghill and White are currently housed in the Lamar County Jail awaiting bond, and will be transferred to Monroe County at a later date to face the charges in Monroe County.

If you may know any information related to the whereabouts of Emmanuel Johnson, please contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (478)994-7048, the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office at (770)358-5159, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478)742-2330.