KMBBC’s ‘One for the chipper’ Christmas tree round up is this Saturday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Christmas trees are all lined up and ready to shred with only a few days until Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful’s ‘One for the chipper’ tree round up.

Since the day after Christmas, bins at Kroger locations across Macon.

Organizers say this year they’ve seen the most trees yet with more than 200 tossed so far.

Now, Macon-Bibb Solid Waste Department is sweeting the deal for deal folks dropping off Christmas trees this Saturday.

In addition to receiving a free tree sapling and bag of mulch, they’re providing recycling bins for residents to take home so they can keep the green streak going.

“We also offered the recycling because that program is going so well in Macon-Bibb County that we want to continue the growth of that program and encourage everybody to recycle,” said Executive Director Kevin Barkley.

If you haven’t tossed your tree yet, you can still bring them by any Kroger location in Macon except for the Baconsville store.

You can also bring them by the designated lot where New Street and Riverside Drive meet this Saturday and pick up your bag of mulch, tree sapling and recycling bin. Organizers will be out there as early as 9 A.M.