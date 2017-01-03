Family Dollar on Houston Avenue in Macon robbed

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of robbing a Family Dollar Store in Macon Tuesday night.

Investigators say a man, armed with a rifle and wearing a camouflage ski mask, walked into the Family Dollar at 2529 Houston Avenue and demanded money from the store employee.

The employee gave the suspect a drawer of cash and the suspect fled.

The man was described as being about six-feet-tall and 220 pounds. The suspect was wearing a a black and purple hooded jacket, black pants and shoes.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Anyone with information should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

armed_robbery
6 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Armed men rob Macon gas station, leave behind money
Read More»
armed_robbery
7 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Warner Robins police are searching for two armed robbery suspects
Read More»
Man shot and killed in Crawford County
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Man robbed, shot in West Macon
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»