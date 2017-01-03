Family Dollar on Houston Avenue in Macon robbed

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of robbing a Family Dollar Store in Macon Tuesday night.

Investigators say a man, armed with a rifle and wearing a camouflage ski mask, walked into the Family Dollar at 2529 Houston Avenue and demanded money from the store employee.

The employee gave the suspect a drawer of cash and the suspect fled.

The man was described as being about six-feet-tall and 220 pounds. The suspect was wearing a a black and purple hooded jacket, black pants and shoes.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Anyone with information should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.