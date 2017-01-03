Dog Of The Week: Nellie

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Nellie is your Dog Of The Week this week.

She is a rescue who is young and sweet. It takes a little while for her to warm up to people, but is playful once she does.

Regina Brabham from Critical Care for Animal Angels stopped by the 41NBC studio to introduce Nellie. Brabham just recently took Nellie in for surgery on her leg, and it went well. Nellie has a slight limp but moves well.

Nellie is a lab who is a couple years old. Brabham says she’d be a great watchdog!

For more information, or if you want to adopt Nellie, head to the Critical Care For Animal Angels Facebook page.