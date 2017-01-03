Hundreds attend prayer vigil for Brooklyn Rouse

MACON, Georgia, (41NBC/WMGT) – hundreds of people gathered for a vigil tonight for Brooklyn Rouse, the pizza delivery employee who was robbed then shot three times last week.
The community came together at Lundy Chapel Baptist Church in Macon to pray for the 21-year-old, who is still in critical condition.

Her family says the outpouring of support is incredible.

Warren Rouse, Brooklyn’s Father said. “You know it’s just a blessing for us to be able to have that for us to be able to be in the situation it’s an unfortunate situation like I’ve said before allow but the light has come on and it is bringing people together.”

Brooklyn’s family says all the prayers are helping. She is still in the I.C.U, but her dad says brooklyn is getting stronger every day.

 

