Vicious Weather Kills Five, Floods Large Areas of South

Crews remove downed trees and debris on Highway 49 South in Covington County, Mississippi, after damaging wind and rain swept through Monday. AP

In Simpson County, Mississippi, Home and Sweetwater United Methodist Church was pushed off its foundation by a possible tornado, the state Emergency Management Agency said. No injuries were reported, but homes were damaged and power was out for thousands in 18 counties across the state.

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo in Gulf Shores, meanwhile, will be closed for at least a week after a tornado damaged several animal enclosures, the zoo said Monday. No animals were believed to have been injured.

“We’ve had as much damage in this tornado as we’ve had in hurricanes that we’ve gone through,” said Patti Hall, the zoo’s director.

Flash flood warnings remained in affect across southern Alabama near midnight Monday. Flash flood watches were in effect over a much larger region from western Alabama through western South Carolina through Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

The system is expected to hang around until at least early Wednesday over Georgia and Florida, according to the weather service, which said some areas could get as much as 2 more inches of rain before the system moves offshore.