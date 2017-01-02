Nightclub Massacre: American Stayed Silent After Being Shot

A photo of the Istanbul nightclub shooting suspect released by Turkish police on Monday. Istanbul police

Police in Istanbul released Monday what they said was an image of the suspect taken from security footage.

“Efforts to find the terrorist are continuing,” Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters Sunday. “God willing, he will be caught in a short period of time. This was a massacre, a truly inhuman savagery.”

Twenty-eight of the dead were foreigners, Turkish Health Ministry officials said.

Canadian, Iraqi, Saudi, Indian, Lebanese, Tunisian, Kuwaiti and Syrian citizens are among the dead.