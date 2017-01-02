Nationwide Customs and Border Outage Clogs Multiple Airports

A nationwide outage for Customs and Border Protection has left throngs of people dealing with significant delays in South Florida, Atlanta and Boston, multiple airports reported Monday evening.

Travelers took to social media to post photos and videos of the long lines and irritated customers.

A spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the agency was experiencing an outage of its processing systems at various airports and was “taking immediate action to address the technology disruption.”

Officers were processing international travelers “using alternative procedures until systems are back online,” the spokesman said, adding that “CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security.”

An official for Miami International Airport told NBC 6 that passengers on more than 30 international flights were affected by the outage. One traveler told the affiliate that two people had passed out while waiting in line.

The list of airports that are reporting issues include: Miami International, Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Boston’s Logan International Airport.

Miami International tweeted that officials were working to restore the outage.