Keeping Organized: Battling the Bug

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Winter time is here, so that means people are going to come down with the sniffles. Professional organizer Andi Willis shows us how we can battle the bug, before the bug battles us.

First tip is to stock up on tissues and disinfectant spray and wipes. It’s never a good thing to be lacking these crucial supplies when it comes time to actually need them.

And if you keep forgetting if you’ve taken your daily vitamins or prescription antibiotics? A good old fashioned pill box will do the trick to help you remember. Even writing in dry erase marker on your bathroom mirror or the prescription bottle itself can be a useful strategy in keeping everything straight.

Andi also suggests building a “sick kit”, a basket or bag of items used to help fight the first 24 or 48 hours of an illness. Things like chicken noodle soup, clear liquids like Gatorade, saltine crackers, and even a few containers of apple sauce can all help when battling a myriad of symptoms of whatever ails you.

If you have any suggestions for Andi to feature next on Good Life Organizing, you can email her directly at andi@goodlifeorganizing.net.

And for more suggestions on how to keep your life perfectly organized, you can also visit Andi’s website at www.goodlifeorganizing.net.