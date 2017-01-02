Forsyth to build electric car charging station near downtown

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – “I feel that energy in the air in Forsyth now,” said Forsyth Mayor Eric Wilson.

Your car runs on energy–either gas or electric these days.

“People know that we’re serious,” said Wilson.

Forsyth’s aiming its energy toward the future of cars.

“With the prevalence of electric cars–they’re going to become more prevalent,” said Wilson.

The city’s partnering with the Middle Georgia Clean Air Coalition to install an electric car charging station near the downtown area.

“Making opportunities available for businesses to grow here,” said Wilson.

Mayor Eric Wilson is excited because it should help the economy by bringing people off interstate 75.

“A lot of folks don’t realize that there’s a city away from the interstate,” said Wilson.

That brings traffic off the roads and into restaurants and shops.

“They may be traveling through, they stop and get a hamburger, fuel up and they never realize that there’s a town square here with a courthouse with unique shops and local restaurants,” said Wilson.

The charging station sounds fancy, but the Mayor says the small cost is worth it.

“The fueling station is somewhere between $3500 and $5000 should be our match,” said Wilson. “The Middle Georgia Clean Air Coalition has decided to match 50% up to $5000.”

All to bring a new kind of energy to Forsyth.