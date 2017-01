Bibb deputies are investigating a fatal wreck on I-475.

The vehicle was traveling southbound on I-475 when it skidded off the wet road and into the trees.

The crash happened around 4:00 this afternoon between Eisenhower Parkway and Mercer University Drive.

Authorities told 41NBC that it was a single car accident that left one man dead. The driver was in a Maroon Honda Civic.

Paramedics tried to help the victim but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

His identity has not yet been released.