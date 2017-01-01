Prosperous New Year! Millions Set for 2017 Pay Bump

Sam Petulla / NBC News

Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York and Vermont, meanwhile, have their lawmakers to thank for the minimum wage hikes.

Some of the increases are small, amounting to only a few cents — as in Florida, where minimum wage will go from $8.05-an-hour to $8.10 on January 1. But workers’ rights advocates insist any increase, no matter how tiny, makes a difference.

“When you’re talking about the types of decisions that minimum wage workers are making — trading off whether they’ll pay their healthcare bill or their groceries — any increase is significant,” Schleifer said.

The raises are especially notable when compared to the federal minimum wage, which has stayed constant at $7.25 since 2009. President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for labor secretary, Andrew F. Puzder,

opposed the Obama administration’s efforts to raise the federal minimum wage to $10.10 — well below the $15 minimum wage that many advocates are calling for.

“The new labor secretary has been opposed to the interests of workers on almost every level, including expanding overtime wages and raising the minimum wage,” said Paul Sonn, general counsel and program director at the National Employment Law Project, a workers’ rights group.

Even if Puzder is confirmed, the movement to raise minimum wages at the state and local level will prevail, Sonn said.

“This movement will only get stronger,” he said.