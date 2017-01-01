Pipeline Protesters Deliver High-Flying Stunt at NFL Game

Two protesters rappel from the rafters with a banner against the Dakota Access Pipeline during a game Sunday between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brace Hemmelgarn / Reuters

The incident began about 12:30 p.m. (1:30 p.m. ET), about a half-hour after kickoff of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium, a Minneapolis police spokeswoman told NBC News.

The protesters, who were not immediately identified, climbed the rafters and unfurled a massive white banner that said “Divest #NoDAPL,” a reference to the

movement against the $3.8 billion pipeline, NBC station KARE reported.

At the top of the banner was the logo of U.S. Bank, which won a 20-year naming-rights deal on the facility last year,

the Pioneer Press newspaper of St. Paul reported.

The two people remained there until about 3 p.m.,

said Dave Schwartz, a KARE reporter who was covering the game. Video and photos showed two people with rapelling gear dangling high above the field.

The game didn’t stop, but fans were seated below the banner were moved, the station reported.

The protesters were taken to a hospital after they reached the ground, Schwartz said, adding that media weren’t permitted to interview them.

In a statement, the company that manages the stadium, SMG, said the people appeared to have climbed a guardrail and gained access to the stadium’s ridge truss.

“We immediately dispatched on-site Minneapolis police and fire departments to the scene and cleared the seating section below,” the statement said, adding that the company’s primary focus was fan safety and getting the two people down without incident.

A U.S. Bank spokesman declined to comment.

The protest comes a month and a half after the Army Corps of Engineers

announced that more analysis and discussion was needed before it would allow Energy Transfer Partners, the company behind the pipeline, to continue construction.

The decision came amid the largest protest in modern American Indian history — a protest led by members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe of North Dakota.

The tribe told NBC News on Sunday that it wasn’t aware of the protest or its organizers. Divestment is part of the anti-pipeline movement’s strategy, with activists using high-profile events to pressure banks to pull financing from the project.