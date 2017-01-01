Mariah Carey Shrugs Off Botched Show: 'S*** Happens'

Mariah Carey appears exasperated by the technical difficulties during her New Year’s Eve show. STEPHANIE KEITH / Reuters

She was the headline act at the event, where about a million revelers were ushering in 2017.

Carey stopped lip-synching to her her song “Emotions,” paced the stage and told the audience to finish the lyrics for her. “I’m trying to be a good sport here,” she told the crowd.

Later, the visibly unhappy singer abruptly left the stage.

A representative for Carey confirmed to The Associated Press there were technical difficulties.

The star later

posted on Twitter and Instagram, saying: “S*** happens. Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”