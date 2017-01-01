Man Arrested, Drives Off with Police Car While Cuffed

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

An 18-year-old man started the new year by getting arrested … and then continued it by stealing a police car. 

The NYPD reported Sunday that an unnamed man was arrested at West 158 Street and the Henry Hudson Parkway, cuffed and then put into a squad car. It was not immediately clear why he was detained in the first place. 

At some point before the officers got into the car, he managed to get control of it and drive off. Reports suggested he was possibly driving with the car’s lights and sirens on for a time. 

Local police found the car in Yonkers later Sunday morning, and the suspect was re-arrested a few hours later. 

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Across The Nation
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Prosperous New Year! Millions Set for 2017 Pay Bump
Read More»
Across The Nation
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Mariah Carey Shrugs Off Botched Show: 'S*** Happens'
Read More»
Across The Nation
9 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Trump: 'Hacking Is a Very Hard Thing to Prove'
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»