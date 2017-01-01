Man Arrested, Drives Off with Police Car While Cuffed

An 18-year-old man started the new year by getting arrested … and then continued it by stealing a police car.

The NYPD reported Sunday that an unnamed man was arrested at West 158 Street and the Henry Hudson Parkway, cuffed and then put into a squad car. It was not immediately clear why he was detained in the first place.

At some point before the officers got into the car, he managed to get control of it and drive off. Reports suggested he was possibly driving with the car’s lights and sirens on for a time.

Local police found the car in Yonkers later Sunday morning, and the suspect was re-arrested a few hours later.