Finding 'Dory' and Success, Hollywood Hits Record $11.4 Billion

The character Dory, voiced by Ellen DeGeneres, in a scene from ‘Finding Dory,’ the top-grossing movie of 2016. Pixar/Disney / AP

Nor do the figures account for inflation. Ticket prices hit new highs earlier in 2016, although an average full-year price for tickets has yet to be calculated.

Still, it was a record that few thought the industry would set. The year was faulted for lacking major franchises such as James Bond and the “Fast and the Furious” series.

It was a particularly strong year for Disney, which controlled more than a quarter of the domestic market share despite releasing fewer films than any of the other major studios.

It made the most of what it had. Disney launched four of the top five highest-grossing films, including “Finding Dory,” the year’s top film, with $486.3 million.

When holdovers from 2015 are taken into account, Disney had six of the year’s 10 highest-grossing releases, a group that includes “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which made its debut in 2015.

Other top films include “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” ($408.2 million), “Captain America: Civil War” ($408.1 million),”The Secret Life of Pets” ($368.4 million) and “The Jungle Book” ($364 million).