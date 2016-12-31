What Went On in Those Not-So-Secret Russian Compounds?

The Russian compound in Upper Brookville on New York’s Long Island. NBC News

Ball added that Upper Brookville “presumably coordinates

SIGINT activities” with those at Glen Cove.

Since the Cold War, of course, things have changed. The U.S. has secured its vital communications — and communications technology has changed. Microwave is not as significant a carrier as it was in the 1970s and 1980s. Fiber optics lines have replaced much of it. Cell towers are now more important than microwave towers.

A senior U.S. intelligence official told NBC News that the New York and Maryland facilities are under constant U.S. surveillance. They are not believed to have played any role in the election hack, said the official, and in 2016 have no intelligence gathering capabilities that the Russians don’t have at other facilities.

Jeffrey Richelson, the intelligence historian, agreed that the facilities were legacies of the Cold War, but wasn’t so sure they were artifacts. “Whether they’re artifacts,” he said, “depends on the current use.”

According to the State Department, both the Centreville and Upper Brookville facilities were to be vacated by noon Friday. The Glen Cove, Long Island property, despite earlier media reports, was not affected by the president’s executive order.