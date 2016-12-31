Court Reinstates Kennedy Cousin Skakel's Murder Conviction

MIcheal Skakel

In this Feb. 24, 2016 photo, Michael Skakel enters the state Supreme Court for a hearing in Hartford, Conn. AP

Sherman had defended his work.

The case has drawn international attention because of the Kennedy name, Skakel’s rich family, numerous theories about who killed Moxley and the brutal way in which she died. Several other people, including Skakel’s brother Tommy Skakel, have been mentioned as possible killers.

Moxley’s brother, John Moxley, said he was “a little shocked” by Friday’s court ruling.

“I think it’s the right decision,” he said. “It’s going to take a while to sink in, but I hope this is the end of it.”

Moxley’s mother, Dorthy Moxley, who’s in her mid-80s, added, “This is the way it should be. I am very, very happy. It is sinking in, and I could not be more excited, more pleased.”

Chief State’s Attorney Kevin Kane, the state’s top prosecutor, didn’t return messages seeking comment.

The case was considered a big challenge for prosecutors because of issues including the age of the crime and the lack of forensic evidence. Michael Skakel was convicted after a trial that focused on testimony that he confessed or made incriminating statements over the years.

During arguments before the state Supreme Court, prosecutor Susann Gill told the justices that Sherman did a competent job investigating and trying the case and that Skakel’s appellate lawyers had not met the high burden under case law to prove ineffective counsel. She also stood by the state’s position that there was “substantial” evidence that Skakel killed Martha Moxley.

Image: Martha Moxley

